FILM ROOM: Gators WR commit Jayden Gibson nowhere near his player ceiling

Gibson boasts top-notch size on the perimeter but does a good job of getting behind defenses and racking up yardage after the catch, flashing decent acceleration to pull away from defenders. He shows good concentration and is comfortable when tracking the ball over his shoulder as well.

While I would like to see more consistency when it comes to high-pointing the ball in games, Gibson does a nice job of extending his arms to catch the ball away from his body. At 6-foot-5, that is typically enough to gain the upperhand over smaller defensive backs, but some of his catches are more difficult than they have to be. Once Gibson starts taking full advantage of his size by getting vertical, his game will reach another level, although he has made strides in that department since the end of last season.

Another part of Gibson's game that grasps my attention is his ability to create separation at the line of scrimmage. He shows nimble feet for a larger pass catcher and does a nice job of setting up defenders to create distance. That goes for his overall route running as well. I think that has been the biggest growth in Gibson's game since last year. Much of his damage as a junior was off vertical routes, but he has really put in the work in terms of expanding his route tree.

Overall, Gibson is jam-packed with potential and should really witness a lot of growth under Billy Gonzales. He has the combination of physical tools and athleticism to eventually wreak havoc in the SEC, and as I noted above, his game should reach new heights as he continues to high-point the ball with consistency.