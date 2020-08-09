FILM ROOM: Jason Marshall provides UF with a No. 1 option at cornerback
CHECKING IN
Name: Jason Marshall
Class: 2021
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 173 pounds
Location/School: Miami (Fla.) Palmetto
Rivals Ranking: 63rd-ranked prospect | fourth-ranked cornerback | ninth-ranked player in the state of Florida
Committed to: Florida Gators
Additional Offers: Alabama, Miami, LSU, Georgia, Clemson, Florida State, Oregon, Michigan, Ohio State and USC among others.
BETWEEN THE WHITE LINES
This is a kid who does a great job of swinging his head around and tracking the football. He showcases a disciplined style of play and then really impresses with the ability to high-point over his opponent. He also turns heads at wide receiver and reeled in several eye-opening grabs a season ago, so his ball-hawking skills don't come as a surprise. Marshall's hands and concentration are top-notch for a high school cornerback.
