This is a kid who does a great job of swinging his head around and tracking the football. He showcases a disciplined style of play and then really impresses with the ability to high-point over his opponent. He also turns heads at wide receiver and reeled in several eye-opening grabs a season ago, so his ball-hawking skills don't come as a surprise. Marshall's hands and concentration are top-notch for a high school cornerback.