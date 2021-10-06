FILM ROOM: New Gators DT commit Jamari Lyons boasts long-term potential
CHECKING IN
Name: Jamari Lyons
Class: 2022
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 295 pounds
Location/School: Viera (Fla.) High
Committed to: Florida Gators
Rivals Ranking: 5.7 | 36th-ranked defensive tackle | 65th-ranked prospect in Florida
SCOUTING REPORT
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news