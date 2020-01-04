FILM ROOM: Dissecting the skill set of Gators WR commit Xzavier Henderson
Name: Xzavier Henderson
Class: 2020
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 185 pounds
Location/School: Miami (Fla.) Columbus
Ranking: 101st-ranked player overall | 19th-ranked wide receiver | 14th-ranked player in the state of Florida
Committed to: Florida Gators
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news