GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Sal Sunseri sees the effort in his defensive line room.

"You got a whole bunch of players out here that are busting their butts and trying to become better football players, and the whole thing we’re excited about is that they’re getting better, they’re doing things the right way," said Sunseri. "As far as talent, everybody’s got talent it’s how you go and how you frickin' develop that talent, and we’re in the process right now of developing."

Sunseri and Todd Grantham ccme to Gainesville with a pretty impressive resume. Between the two, the coaches have almost seven decades of coaching experience - almost 20 of them n the NFL.

The Gators should have enough on the defensive line to field a three-deep depth chart. However, talent is not a problem for the Gators. The two veteran coaches are trying to change the culture around the Gators off the field, and it all starts in the film room.

"The bottom line is you got to teach them how to watch tape, you got to teach em how to study, you got to tell them exactly how to get aligned; what their key is, what the progression is, and go through it," explained Sunseri. "He’s got to know how to do it, when to do it, and why he’s doing it. So if you handle those three things and all that, the kid’s gonna say 'okay I see why coach wants me to do that.' Anytime the kid does it and there’s success on the field he’s like “this coach might know that the hell he’s talking about.”

In order for his men to become more comfortable in understanding film, Sunseri's office doors are open.

"The kids will come by my office all the time," he said. "They meet with me to teach, they meet with Todd. We got to show them stuff, because we both have very fortunate, we’ve been in the National Football League. When you’re in the National Football League, you sit there from 7 o’clock in the morning to10 o’clock at night and all you do is watch tape, watch tape. You pick out guys and tell them, OK can get a run-pass read off of this, you can do that. So we’re teaching them how to look at a player based on their stance, based on what they’re doing, so we’re teaching them. And now once they start learning how to do it, now that young man can grab a younger player and say, OK, this is what coach tells me to look at. This is what you need to look at.”

"They’re getting so many reps under this the way Grantham does his stuff. I mean, it’s pretty sharp.”

Sunseri's office is not just limited to his own defensive linemen, the UF assistant is ready to share his wealth of knowledge from his years in the NFL.

“I’m telling you, everybody’s kid as a young man growing up everybody wants to get to the National Football League. Some of us have been very fortunate to be there and had some great players to coach," said Sunseri. "So when you out and you pull out old tapes and you’re watching Julius Peppers, Mike Rucker, Brentson Buckner, Kris Jenkins, that was a pretty good front four that pushed the pocket and caused problems and created sacks.

" So when you put that on tape and can let that guy show it. I mean, I showed them the other day the way Khalil Mack rushes the PAT/field goal. It’s unbelievable how he does it. And the bottom line is most people take that play off. So if you really want to be good at what you do, it’s every snap give what you have, be relentless, be a competitor and good things will happen.”



