Jackie Lucena placed 5th with Annabell Fuller tied for 6th.

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The final round of the Valspar Augusta Invitational was suspended due to rain on Sunday. Teams were through holes 4-5 before when the round was called, resulting in the final scores back to the completion of round two.

No. 21 Florida (+1) finishes tied for fourth with No. 18 Ole Miss as Wake Forest won the tournament shooting 13-under and by 11 shots.

The duo of Annabell Fuller and Jackie Lucena both turned in no rounds over par on Saturday. Lucena tied for the third lowest round among the field with a 68 (-4) in the first set of 18. She was in the solo lead throughout round one and turned in a 72 (E) to finish 5th, in her second of the spring. In the last three outings, she has gone T5-T8-T5.

Fuller carded rounds of 70-71 and highlighted her performance with 4-under on the back in round two with five birdies. The senior owns a team-leading nine under par rounds and finished T6 for her team-leading fourth top-10 finish.

Maisie Filler was the second Gator to have a 68 (-4) in round one, marking her third straight low round after back-to-back in her runner-up finish last weekend. She placed right outside the top-25 in T30.

The rest of the lineup featured Taylor Roberts tied for 36th, Marina Escobar T65 and Karoline Tuttle (I) in T49.

UF wraps the regular season at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic (March 24-26). The SEC Championship starts on April 13th at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.