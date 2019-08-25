ORLANDO, Fla.-- Florida football kicked off its new season with a win against Miami. But as expected the Gators had to work off some rust in the first game. We take a look at worked and what didn't in a few plays on Saturday night. 1. It was not a great start for safety Jeawon Taylor. In the first two plays, Taylor missed a tackle on a run and then he botched an angle on a short pass that nearly cost the Gators - that short pass could have easily been a Miami touchdown.

FIRST FAKE PUNT OF THE SEASON! pic.twitter.com/EW1tjGqrHg — ESPN (@espn) August 24, 2019

2. Tommy Townsend is allowed the spotlight because special teams made things happen on Saturday. It was all Townsend on this run.







TOUCHDOWN!



Kadarius Toney takes it 66 yards to the 🏡 pic.twitter.com/bmx5x7wLzE — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 24, 2019

3. Kadarius Toney ran for a 66-yard touchdown in the first quarter, however, he had some help from both wide receiver Van Jefferson and offensive lineman Jean Delance with some key blocks. 4. On Florida’s second drive, Lucas Krull missed his block and Toney was drilled by two Miami defenders. 5. Chris Bleich blew a block on past pro on 2nd and 18, Feleipe Franks disappeared in a pile of Miami defenders but still managed to secure 12 yards at the end of the first quarter. 6. Lamical Perine lead blocking into Miami linebacker Shaq Quarterman. He made it possible for Franks to rush for 3 yards on fourth and 1, putting the Gators in the redzone early in the second quarter. 7. Gators linebackers James Houston shed a block and then gets the stop to force Miami to punt.This was an important drive since was after Franks fumbled a handoff to Perine and Miami recovered.



DeeJay Dallas coming through 💪 pic.twitter.com/YSEmajlqtU — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 25, 2019

8. Plenty of missed tackles on Dallas' 40-yard run. Kyree Campbell, James Houston, and Donovan Stiner were some of the guys who missed the mark. CJ Henderson appeared to try to go for the strip.

Canes up!



Jarren Williams finds Brevin Jordan for six. pic.twitter.com/8timO7hYym — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 25, 2019

9. Jeawon Taylor misses a tackle allowing Miami's Jordan Bevin to score a 25-yard touchdown.

