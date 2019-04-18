Dozens of top-shelf recruits have been putting in the miles throughout the spring in order to get a taste of the on-field play of several suitors, with one being Maason Smith.

Smith, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound sophomore defensive tackle from Houma (La.) Terrebonne, recently spent multiple days on Florida's campus, with one day being fully dedicated to the Orange and Blue Game.

A flurry of schools are making a strong impression on Smith early on, but it was the University of Florida that served up the first Power Five offer back in late November.