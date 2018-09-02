First game inside the Swamp lives up to expectations for Ja'Markis Weston
Three-star receiver Ja'Markis Weston has been two feet in with the Florida Gators since last July, but Saturday was actually the first time he stepped foot inside the Swamp for a game.The 6-foot-4,...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news