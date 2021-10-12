Five 2022 prospects the Gators are trying to flip from other schools
The 2022 Florida Gators class holds 14 commitments as the Gators sit in 21st place in the annual Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings. With a plethora of high-quality targets yet to announce, Florida wi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news