GatorsTerritory - Five Alabama players to watch against Florida in the SEC Championship

As the Gators head back to the SEC Championship for the first time since 2016, they get to take on the national juggernaut that is the Alabama Crimson Tide. By all accounts the No. 1 team in the country, Alabama will be looking to put a beatdown on Florida to solidify its ranking and end any chance the Gators had in making the College Football Playoff. It's difficult to pick just five, but GatorsTerritory takes a look at a handful of impact players for the Tide that Florida will have to contain in order to pull off the upset.

© The Montgomery Advertiser-USA TODAY Sports

QB Mac Jones

Jones is someone who needs no introduction. The Heisman Trophy front-runner is having himself a year by throwing for 3,321 yards 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions while completing 76 percent of his passes. The Sunshine State native has weapons all over the field, one of the best offensive lines in the country and makes smart decisions with the football. He throws a pretty deep ball and doesn’t miss open receivers as well. If Florida is going to be able to pull off a shocker in Atlanta, they will need to force Mac to do things he hasn’t done all season.

© The Montgomery Advertiser-USA TODAY Sports

WR Devonta Smith

A shoo-in to win the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the best pass catcher in the country, Smith leads the nation in receiving with 1,327 yards on 83 catches to go along with 15 touchdowns. Since Jaylen Waddle went down earlier this year, Smith has become Jones’ go-to target and for good reason. He does a great job of creating separation in his routes and is extremely explosive. Smith is also the SEC leader in career touchdown receptions and will be looking to add to that total against the Gators.

© Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

CB Patrick Surtain II

Though Surtain’s interception numbers and really his overall stats aren’t super impressive, he is one of the best corners in the country and someone Kyle Trask will have to be mindful of. Surtain has 28 tackles on the season, including two for loss, one interception he returned for a touchdown and five pass breakups, but more important than that, he usually locks down his side of the field Florida’s receivers will have to find a way to create separation to give Trask a target to throw to if they want to have a chance in this game.

© The Montgomery Advertiser-USA TODAY Sports

RB Najee Harris

Harris, who is one of, if not the most versatile running back in the country, leads the Tide in rushing with 1,084 yards on 183 rush attempts along with a country-leading 22 rushing touchdowns. The former five-star prospect has also logged 27 catches for 249 yards. He could prove to be a problem to cover and tackle for the UF defenders considering he's 6-foot-2 230 pounds and one of the hardest running backs to get to the ground statistically.

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Whoever lines up in front of the right side of the Gators' offensive line