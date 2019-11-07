Five Commodores to watch against the 10th-ranked Florida Gators

After falling in Jacksonville against sixth-ranked Georgia, the Florida Gators face a tricky noon kickoff and test against Derek Mason’s Commodores.

Vanderbilt hasn’t manufactured a whole lot of production on offense, averaging slightly over 16 points per game, and it won’t face an easy test when facing off against a Gators defense that will be hungry to keep the 2019 season intact.

However, Vandy does have playmakers on offense who can exploit Todd Grantham’s defense if placed in the right situations.

The Commodores' defense is normally a bright spot within their team, but over the course of five games, they have struggled mightily against the opposition.

After squeaking by Northern Illinois 24-18, Vandy allowed over 30 points in back-to-back losses to Ole Miss and UNLV before upsetting Missouri and falling to South Carolina last week. Though Vandy might not have the defense to compete as in years past, Derek Mason has witnessed recent success against Florida and knows what it takes to get his team fired up for a game inside the Swamp.

With that said, here are five Commodores to watch against the Gators on Saturday.

