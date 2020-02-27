Copeland made it clear that he has the potential to be one of those star receivers and help fill the void left by the four seniors of last year. This could be a breakout year for Copeland, and according to his Twitter, he has high hopes for this season.

After appearing in a decent amount of games last season, wide receiver Jacob Copeland has a lot to look forward to in 2020. In 2019 he recorded 21 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

As we continue to look ahead to spring practices, Gators Territory highlights five Gators with something to be fired up about heading into 2020.

2. TE Kyle Pitts

Tight end Kyle Pitts is one of the most highly anticipated college football players heading into 2020. As one of the top tight ends in the country, Pitts has a lot to be excited about heading into his junior year.

In 2019, he caught 54 passes for 649 yards and five touchdowns. This upcoming season will give Pitts a chance to bolster his stats and prove that he can live up to the hype.

3. CB Kaiir Elam

As a true freshman, cornerback Kaiir Elam had a breakout season, appearing in multiple games and securing three interceptions. Now heading into his sophomore year, Elam’s past performances have proven that he can be a valuable weapon for Florida’s secondary.

The Gators are stacked at the cornerback position, returning Marco Wilson, Trey Dean III, Jaydon Hill and others, as well as adding Ethan Pouncey and Jahari Rogers as early enrollees. As a front runner in the competition, Elam has the opportunity to prove in 2020 that he deserves a starting spot in Florida’s secondary.

4. CB Marco Wilson

Cornerback Marco Wilson was a big question mark for the Gators at the end of last season as someone who could potentially declare for the NFL draft. Wilson decided to postpone his NFL career and stick it out one more year in the orange and blue.

Wilson is heading into 2020 as Florida’s most experienced corner and the rising redshirt junior has the opportunity to boost his stock.

5. RB Dameon Pierce

Running back Dameon Pierce sat behind senior Lamical Perine all last season but was still able to put up some impressive numbers. The rising junior rushed 54 times last season for 305 yards and four touchdowns.

As Florida’s rusher with the second most yards in 2019, only behind Perine, Pierce is likely to get that RB1 spot in 2020. However, he’ll be up against other hopefuls like Malik Davis, Lorenzo Lingard and Iverson Clement. Next season will provide Pierce with the opportunity to really make a name for himself in the orange and blue as Florida’s run game continues to improve.