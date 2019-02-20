Elite wide receiver Leonard Manuel represented Florida when Tuesday's Rivals100 rankings kicked into gear, and now four additional future Gators are in the headlines with the latest Rivals250 live as well



Keyvone Lee, who is now sitting at roughly 215 pounds, checks in as the 161st-ranked player overall and 13th-ranked all-purpose back. However, Rivals' positional rankings are scheduled to be updated on Thursday and Friday, so that second number could definitely change. A product of Clearwater (Fla.) Superior Collegiate Academy, Lee piled up 904 yards and seven touchdowns on 70 carries as a junior. He rushed for 100+ yards in five games as well. The four-star prospect also reeled in roughly 130 yards in addition to his 44 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections on defense.

Tampa-based defender Johnnie Brown is less than three weeks removed from joining forces with the Gators, and is now being recognized as one of the nation's premier juniors on Rivals. Brown, who is versatile enough to suit up at 3-4 positions, including BUCK and defensive tackle, is ranked as the 178th player regardless of position. He will also close out the day as the eighth-ranked weak-side defensive end, but that number could obviously change. The four-star prospect racked up 35 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles as a junior. Brown chipped in with 128 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries as well. Tight ends coach and area recruiter, Larry Scott, played a significant role in Brown's commitment to the Gators.

The UF commit who made the biggest splash in the updated rankings was Ja'Quavion Fraziars, who went from a three-star prospect to the 194th-ranked player overall on Rivals. The 6-foot-4 pass catcher from Dunnellon (Fla.) High answered the bell when competing at the All-American Bowl Combine in San Antonio, and then recently manufactured a stellar performance at the Under Armour All-American Camp as well. As dominant as Fraziars has been on the camp circuit, your eyes start to pop out when dissecting his junior season as well. In 2018, Fraziars reeled in 48 catches for 778 yards, while also racking up 107 tackles, four interceptions, 17 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery at safety. Each commit we have listed, including Fraziars, remains 100 percent committed to Dan Mullen's program.

