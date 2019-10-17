Five Gamecocks to watch against the Gators
The ninth ranked Florida Gators (6-1) will travel to South Carolina (3-3) to face a Gamecocks team that is coming off of two big SEC wins over Kentucky and the tenth ranked Georgia. South Carolina’...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news