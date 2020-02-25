As Gators Territory continues to look ahead to spring practices, we’ve put together a list of five seniors with something to prove in 2020. OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop! 1. WR Trevon Grimes After capping off his senior season with an Orange Bowl victory, wide receiver Trevon Grimes announced he would be returning for his senior season. In his announcement, he detailed his intention to lead the University of Florida to a championship. Grimes sat just behind seniors Van Jefferson and Freddie Swain last season, recording 33 catches for 491 yards and three touchdowns. Based on his decision to stay and play, he’s going into next season with the intent to boost his stock and show out. He’ll be looking to prove that he made the best choice when choosing to stay and take advantage of every opportunity thrown his way. 2. WR Kadarius Toney

After a shoulder injury in week two against UT-Martin, Kadarius Toney lost a significant amount of play time. When he did get back on the field in November, he was used very sparingly as not to re-aggravate his injury. His number of catches dropped by 15 from 2018 to 2019 in what should have been his best season yet. Having had plenty of time to get back up to peak health, Toney will have a chip on his shoulder heading into senior year. The receiver is a guy that has a hat full of tricks and can be used in a multitude of ways - often thrown in on trick plays and as a returner on top of his receiving duties. Although he’s an important member of Florida’s receiving corps, he hasn’t seen as many scoring plays as he probably would have liked. Look for him to use this season to get his numbers up in all categories as he looks to get noticed by scouts at the next level. 3. QB Kyle Trask

This one goes without saying, but we’ll throw it in anyway. Kyle Trask finally got his moment to shine last season after starter Feleipe Franks went down with a scary leg injury against Kentucky. Although the circumstances weren’t favorable, Trask saw what he needed to do and did it better than anyone could’ve hoped. Trask took the reins and led the Gators to their best finish since 2012. The former backup threw for 2,941 yards across twelve games and quickly won the hearts of Gator Nation. Fans have put their trust in Trask and now he’s looking to cap off his unexpected success and prove that he’s much more than a backup. 4. DB Shawn Davis

Florida’s defense saw obvious improvement in 2019, and Shawn Davis was a key member of the secondary that helped with that turnaround. The defensive back led the team with 111 yards off of interceptions, accounting for about seventy percent of Florida’s yardage off of picks last year. Davis recorded 51 total tackles, 33 solo, and made it clear that he’s a crucial part of Florida’s secondary. Now, he’ll be out to show the world that last season wasn’t a fluke and that he has some serious NFL potential. 5. DL Kyree Campbell