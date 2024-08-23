PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03U0ZKVENNOEJUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdTRkpUQ004QlQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Five Gators Set for Final Series of Athletes Unlimited Championship Season

Amanda Lorenz holds the No. 1 individual rank entering the final weekend of play



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Five Florida softball alumni are set for the fifth and final weekend of the Athletes Unlimited Championship Season in Rosemont, Ill. Gator great Amanda Lorenz leads the league's individual standings heading into the final weekend of competition.



Four Gators sit in the top 10 and all five within the top 25 with three games remaining. Lorenz captains the Gold team for the final three-game set of the season, joined by Kelsey Stewart-Hunter. Aleshia Ocasio holds the No. 3 overall ranking and captains Blue this weekend, alongside Skylar Wallace and Jordan Roberts.



In last weekend's action, Lorenz went 5-for-10 with a home run to maintain her No. 1 ranking, while Ocasio jumped from 11th to third in the overall standings with 5.0 scoreless innings pitched, two strikeouts and game MVP honors in a 6-0 win.



Teams are redrafted each series, and a running leaderboard counts points for each athlete individually, earned by winning, positive plays and finishing in the top three of game MVP voting by players and fans.



Week Five Schedule

Date

Game

Time

Broadcast



August 23

Team Ocasio (Blue) vs. Team Corrick (Orange)

6 p.m. ET

Bally Sports RSNs



August 23

Team Lorenz (Gold) vs. Team Kilfoyl (Purple)

8:30 p.m. ET

Bally Sports RSNs



August 24

Team Kilfoyl (Purple) vs. Team Corrick (Orange)

3 p.m. ET

Bally Sports RSNs



August 24

Team Ocasio (Blue) vs. Team Lorenz (Gold)

5:30 p.m. ET

Bally Sports RSNs



August 25

Team Kilfoyl (Purple) vs. Team Ocasio (Blue)

1 p.m. ET

ESPNU



August 25

Team Corrick (Orange) vs. Team Lorenz (Gold)

3:30 p.m. ET

ESPNU



Gators in the Athletes Unlimited Standings

Rank

Athlete

Position

Total Points

Games Played


1

Amanda Lorenz

OF

1,570

12


3

Aleshia Ocasio

RHP

1,340

12


6

Skylar Wallace

IF

1,200

12


10

Kelsey Stewart-Hunter

IF

1,140

12


25

Jordan Roberts

C

990

12

