Amanda Lorenz holds the No. 1 individual rank entering the final weekend of play









GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Five Florida softball alumni are set for the fifth and final weekend of the Athletes Unlimited Championship Season in Rosemont, Ill. Gator great Amanda Lorenz leads the league's individual standings heading into the final weekend of competition.









Four Gators sit in the top 10 and all five within the top 25 with three games remaining. Lorenz captains the Gold team for the final three-game set of the season, joined by Kelsey Stewart-Hunter. Aleshia Ocasio holds the No. 3 overall ranking and captains Blue this weekend, alongside Skylar Wallace and Jordan Roberts.









In last weekend's action, Lorenz went 5-for-10 with a home run to maintain her No. 1 ranking, while Ocasio jumped from 11th to third in the overall standings with 5.0 scoreless innings pitched, two strikeouts and game MVP honors in a 6-0 win.









Teams are redrafted each series, and a running leaderboard counts points for each athlete individually, earned by winning, positive plays and finishing in the top three of game MVP voting by players and fans.









Week Five Schedule

Date

Game

Time

Broadcast









August 23

Team Ocasio (Blue) vs. Team Corrick (Orange)

6 p.m. ET

Bally Sports RSNs









August 23

Team Lorenz (Gold) vs. Team Kilfoyl (Purple)

8:30 p.m. ET

Bally Sports RSNs









August 24

Team Kilfoyl (Purple) vs. Team Corrick (Orange)

3 p.m. ET

Bally Sports RSNs









August 24

Team Ocasio (Blue) vs. Team Lorenz (Gold)

5:30 p.m. ET

Bally Sports RSNs









August 25

Team Kilfoyl (Purple) vs. Team Ocasio (Blue)

1 p.m. ET

ESPNU









August 25

Team Corrick (Orange) vs. Team Lorenz (Gold)

3:30 p.m. ET

ESPNU









Gators in the Athletes Unlimited Standings

Rank

Athlete

Position

Total Points

Games Played





1

Amanda Lorenz

OF

1,570

12





3

Aleshia Ocasio

RHP

1,340

12





6

Skylar Wallace

IF

1,200

12





10

Kelsey Stewart-Hunter

IF

1,140

12





25

Jordan Roberts

C

990

12