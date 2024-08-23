Five Gators Set for Final Series of Athletes Unlimited Championship Season
Amanda Lorenz holds the No. 1 individual rank entering the final weekend of play
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Five Florida softball alumni are set for the fifth and final weekend of the Athletes Unlimited Championship Season in Rosemont, Ill. Gator great Amanda Lorenz leads the league's individual standings heading into the final weekend of competition.
Four Gators sit in the top 10 and all five within the top 25 with three games remaining. Lorenz captains the Gold team for the final three-game set of the season, joined by Kelsey Stewart-Hunter. Aleshia Ocasio holds the No. 3 overall ranking and captains Blue this weekend, alongside Skylar Wallace and Jordan Roberts.
In last weekend's action, Lorenz went 5-for-10 with a home run to maintain her No. 1 ranking, while Ocasio jumped from 11th to third in the overall standings with 5.0 scoreless innings pitched, two strikeouts and game MVP honors in a 6-0 win.
Teams are redrafted each series, and a running leaderboard counts points for each athlete individually, earned by winning, positive plays and finishing in the top three of game MVP voting by players and fans.
Week Five Schedule
Date
Game
Time
Broadcast
August 23
Team Ocasio (Blue) vs. Team Corrick (Orange)
6 p.m. ET
Bally Sports RSNs
August 23
Team Lorenz (Gold) vs. Team Kilfoyl (Purple)
8:30 p.m. ET
Bally Sports RSNs
August 24
Team Kilfoyl (Purple) vs. Team Corrick (Orange)
3 p.m. ET
Bally Sports RSNs
August 24
Team Ocasio (Blue) vs. Team Lorenz (Gold)
5:30 p.m. ET
Bally Sports RSNs
August 25
Team Kilfoyl (Purple) vs. Team Ocasio (Blue)
1 p.m. ET
ESPNU
August 25
Team Corrick (Orange) vs. Team Lorenz (Gold)
3:30 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Gators in the Athletes Unlimited Standings
Rank
Athlete
Position
Total Points
Games Played
1
Amanda Lorenz
OF
1,570
12
3
Aleshia Ocasio
RHP
1,340
12
6
Skylar Wallace
IF
1,200
12
10
Kelsey Stewart-Hunter
IF
1,140
12
25
Jordan Roberts
C
990
12