GAINESVILLE, Fla. – As spring ball inches closer and closer, the Gators are preparing to build off an impressive 10-3 first season under Dan Mullen. That journey has already begun, but we will receive our first taste of this team in March and it will look a little different.

Florida didn’t lose a lot, but it did lose key contributors at key spots as well as four out of five starters along the offensive line.

With the addition of Jeremiah Moon’s injury and Marco Wilson most likely missing time while still rehabbing a torn ACL, there are spots to fill and opportunities for guys to step up and showcase what they can do in hope of impressing the coaches and snagging one of those starting spots up for grabs.

Here are five players to keep an eye on this spring.

1. DB Amari Burney

Burney presents a rare blend of strength and athleticism separates him from other guys and gives him the flexibility to play multiple positions at a high level.

"He's going to be a playmaker,” Chauncey Garnder-Johnson said of Burney in mid-December. “Burney can play. Burney's an all-around athlete, so anything they put him at. He's big.”

“He can play linebacker. He can play DB. He can run. He probably can play receiver, too; he played receiver in high school. Burney's a pretty good player. I'm ready for him to excel next year and I'm looking forward to him."

With Gardner-Johnson heading to the NFL, Burney could jump into his nickel spot. Linebacker Vosean Joseph also elected to go to the league and Burney could possibly fill in at that spot as well.

Both are a possibility so that makes Burney’s development this spring means that much more. He has the skillset to play both at a high level if he locks down the mental side of the game and there’s no reason to think he couldn’t.

Definitely keep an eye on where Burney fills in this spring.

2. LB James Houston

Speaking of filling that linebacker spot, Houston is probably the lead-dog currently. He showcased what he could do last year in spots and really came on in the second half of last season.

He can lay the wood with the best of them and has a great sense of where the ball is. His first step is good and he fills the gaps well. If he can continue to improve his coverage skills it would round him off into a great linebacker.

The other linebacker spot is not Houston’s to lose though. Ventrell Miller, Kylan Johnson, Rayshad Jackson and Burney are all possibilities there and Houston will have to compete for it.

It’ll be interesting to see how it shakes out.

3. OL Richard Gouraige

Florida’s offensive line is going to see the biggest change this upcoming season. That makes it the biggest question mark as well and the first time we start to see the answer to it is this spring.

Richard Gouraige is one guy who will most likely fill one of those starting roles at right tackle, replacing Jawaan Taylor. However, that may not last long as he could swap spots with Stone Forsythe.

Gouraige has impressed the coaches so far and his 6-foot-4; 300-pound frame makes him an ideal tackle. The entire line is something to monitor, and it’s the most important question this offseason for the Gators.

If Gouriage can secure one of those vital tackle spots it will go a long way to developing a new offensive line.

4. TE Lucas Krull

As far as tight ends go, Kyle Pitts is the guy. We saw him develop and play in more and more important situations as last season went on, but he is a hybrid receiver/tight end.

There’s nothing wrong with that, and Mullen will use him a lot this season as a pass catcher and mismatch. But what he won’t have is a true tight end that can block just as well as he can catch.

Krull could become that guy. He wasn’t a great blocker last season in his first football since high school, but he was a willing blocker. He has the frame and athleticism to become a true tight end and if he develops into that, he will be utilized a lot this fall.

Kemore Gamble is another guy that could fill that slot as well, but the tight end spot, while much improved from last season, still has room to grow. If the Gators can find that guy to be that traditional blocking tight end while also being valuable in the passing game, it will go a long way to making this position even better this season.

5. Buck Andrew Chatfield

This spot would have been for Moon, but his injury will keep him off the list for the spring. With the losses of Jachai Polite and CeCe Jefferson that opened the door for Moon and Chatfield to compete to fill it.

Now that Moon is going to be out or at least limited this spring, there are a ton of reps up for grabs for Chatifeld and other guys they are trying to work in this spot.

It’s a great opportunity to seize and showcase what he can do. We could possibly see guys from the strong side come over and fill up some reps this spring such as Zach Carter and Antonneous Clayton, but for now the rush end spot is Chatfield’s for the taking.

Can he develop enough and take advantage of the reps he will receive or will we still be unsure if Florida can be solid there and have to see what Moon is going to look like when he returns.