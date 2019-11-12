News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-12 10:31:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Five Gators to watch against Missouri

Tanner Dennie • GatorsTerritory
Staff

After dismantling Vanderbilt 56-0 in The Swamp to record their third shutout on the season, No.11 Florida travel to Columbia to take on a Missouri team that has had its number for the previous two ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}