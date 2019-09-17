Five Gators to watch against the Vols
After capping off an unsettling and thrilling 29-21 victory over Kentucky in Lexington on Saturday, the ninth ranked Florida will now look ahead to its rivalry game with Tennessee this weekend. The...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news