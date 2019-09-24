News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-24 10:28:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Five Gators to watch against Towson

Tanner Dennie • GatorsTerritory
Staff

After dominating Tennessee 34-3 in The Swamp to open up SEC play at home, the ninth ranked Florida Gators shift all focus towards Towson. The Gators offense accrued 441 total yards and were able to...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}