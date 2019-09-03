News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 09:31:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Five Gators to watch against UT-Martin

Xspezjy8ommdtkryoi2p
Tanner Dennie • GatorsTerritory
Staff

The Florida Gators (1-0) will face UT-Martin (1-0) in their home opener on Saturday. After defeating the Miami Hurricanes 24-20 to kick off the college football season, Florida had a ton of things ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}