News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-23 11:34:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Five Gators to watch against Virginia

Lauren Reynolds
Staff

This year will mark Florida’s fifth Orange Bowl appearance and they haven’t lost one yet. It’s most recent trip to this bowl was in 2008 when the Gators topped the Oklahoma Sooners 24-14 to claim t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}