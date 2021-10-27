Five Georgia players to monitor against the Gators

The Florida Gators face the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. Georgia is currently favored by roughly two touchdowns, and it’s going to take about everything Florida has to take down its undefeated rival. Let’s take a look at five impact players for the Bulldogs ahead of this SEC East clash.

Tight End Brock Bowers

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Of all the athletes that Georgia has on the outside, Bowers leads the team in receptions (25), receiving yards (416) and receiving touchdowns (6). The scary part is that he’s just a true freshman. Regardless, he’s quickly turned into a lethal threat in the passing game rather than a safety net for Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV. Bowers’ 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame has given him the ability to be uncoverable at times, and it’s hard to tell who on the Florida defense will match up with him.

Defensive Tackle Jordan Davis

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Davis isn’t the flashiest guy when it comes to individual statistics, but he’s the key reason as to why teams struggle to run against the Georgia front seven. This is a guy that you look at in-person or on-screen, and your breath is simply taken away. Georgia is letting up just 62.3 yards per game, which is second in the country behind Wisconsin, and you could argue he’s the sole reason why this number is so low. Florida’s interior offensive linemen are going to have their hands full with the 340-pound Georgia defensive captain.

Running Back James Cook

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Although RB Zamir White is the No. 1 back in Athens, Cook has inserted himself as a reliable ball carrier and pass catcher. He’s currently averaging 6.3 yards per carry while also having 11 receptions, which is fifth on the team and the most of any Georgia running back. It has certainly taken him some time to develop into a larger role with the Bulldogs, but he has taken advantage of every touch he gets and has seemed to blossom in 2021. Georgia will find a way to get the ball in his hands on Saturday, especially when White has to come off the field for a breather.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

You could call Dean the quarterback of the Georgia defense alongside LB Channing Tindall and LB Adam Anderson. He’s a guy who flies around the field, swarming whoever has the football. The stats certainly show that as he’s racked up 30 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception on the season. Dean has incredible closing speed, and he’s quick to shoot gaps into the backfield. If the Georgia defense plans to slow down the powerful rushing attack of the Gators, he’s going to play a major role. His speed also allows him to help cover the middle of the field for the Georgia defense.

Cornerback Kelee Ringo

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports