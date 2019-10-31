Five Georgia players to watch against Florida
With a top ten match-up among two College Football Playoff hopefuls is finally here, the sixth ranked Florida Gators (7-1) shift all of their focus to the eighth ranked Georgia Bulldogs (6-1). Here...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news