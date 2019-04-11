GAINESVILLE, Fla. – As spring practice wraps up the Gators are set to put a cherry on top during their annual spring game. It’s a day meant for fun and a chance to showcase where the Gators are at before they head into summer workouts.

Florida has held a couple of scrimmages in the Swamp leading up to the game, and while it provides solid feedback for the coaches, it is nothing like an actual game environment.

"Scrimmages are a little bit different because you're in the stadium but now in the spring game, I'm a young player, I get to go in the stadium, there's a lot of people watching," head coach Dan Mullen said. "That can change the physique of an 18-, 19-year-old kid."

The game itself is not anywhere near what a true game in the fall will look like, but it does still provide the best read on where the team is at development wise. And that’s the main goal this Saturday.

So, who should you keep an eye on? Well, I’m glad you asked. Here are five players to watch this Saturday.

1. The offensive line

This is the obvious top choice and the spot everybody is concerned with. The Gators have a great foundation on offense with veterans at every skill position, but if the line cannot provide ample time and open up holes the offense will be handicapped.

There is a lot of inexperience and youth on the line this year, and the spring game is a great way to initially acclimate them to a stadium setting. For the most part the starting unit is set with Stone Forsythe (LT), Brett Heggie (LG), Nick Buchanan (C), Chris Bleich (RG) and Jean Delance (RT) as the ones.

But the second unit is a bit shaky due to the youth, and that’s the biggest thing to keep an eye on with this group. Can Micahel Tarquin and the rest of the early enrollees show they can contribute early or will they need a bit longer to develop?

2. LB Amari Burney

Burney is an athletic freak and looks to be ready to contribute this fall. After redshirting last year as a DB Burney has made the switch to linebacker and looks to start alongside veteran David Reese.

His athleticism, instincts and strength make for a smooth transition to the position, but learning all the ins and outs can be tough. He has transitioned smoothly for the most part, but there are some obvious growing pains.

After losing Vosean Joseph to the draft the Gators needed a replacement. Burney looks to be that guy so far through spring. This will be the first time we see him at linebacker.

3. RB Malik Davis

When Davis suffered his leg injury in September he was sidelined for the rest of the season. It was the second time his season ended with an injury. Now healthy Davis looks to make up for lost ground and has turned heads this spring.

His acceleration and quickness have been on full display throughout practice, but what has separated him the most is his blocking ability and route running out of the backfield. He is a true all-around back and that’s exactly what Mullen wants out is his tailbacks.

Definitely keep an eye on Davis. He could be a major contributor come fall.

4. DB John Huggins

Like Burney, Huggins is making a switch to a new position. He goes from safety to nickel. However, he will most likely not be starting as Trey Dean will be the number one nickel.

However, Huggins has put together arguably the most impressive spring of anybody on the team and he continues to show his skills by making plays all over the field. He can jump out of the gym, blitz off the edge, stick his nose in the trenches and bring a back down and cover speedy slot receivers.

If he puts on a show in the Orange and Blue game the staff may have to find a way to insert him on the field this season.

5. WR Kadarius Toney

Spring games are all about excitement and nobody brings the wow factor more than Toney. For a couple years we have seen Toney make a lot of plays, but he has yet to put together a big season.

He was rarely used in some games last season as he learned a new system and grew as a receiver. This spring though has been a bit different. We are seeing an improved route runner and he has been more involved throughout spring practice.

Toney’s elusiveness is simply too good not to use, but now he starting to round out his game and that is a dangerous combination. Keep an eye on Toney’s route running and usage. Both should be better than last year and we should get a good idea this Saturday.