Five Kentucky players to watch against the Gators

The Gators are set to travel to Lexington for their first true road game of the season to take on a 4-0 Wildcats team with a lot of confidence. Although Florida holds a sizable lead in the series, this isn’t the Kentucky team you grew up watching the Gators dominate. Florida will enter the game as a little over a touchdown favorite, and the Wildcats would like nothing more than to play spoiler in front of the home crowd. Gators Territory has a handful of Wildcats you should keep an eye on, so if they are going to be able to pull off the upset, they will need these players to have a big game.

Wide Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson

© Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Nebraska transfer is as electric as they come with the ball in his hands. Every time he touches the ball, it seems like it could be a big play. Robinson leads the Cats in receiving yards and receptions with 25 catches for 402 yards and two touchdowns on the year. He has also carried the ball four times for a total of 78 yards. Robinson has become the favorite target for quarterback Will Levis and for good reason. He runs crisp routes and is able to separate from DBs with ease. Florida will have to keep Wan’Dale in check if they want to leave Lexington unscathed.

Running Back Christopher Rodriguez Jr.

© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The fourth-year junior is well on his way to a 1000-yard season, already totaling 521 yards on 85 carries and four touchdowns. Kentucky is a run-first team and Rodriguez is their bell cow. Although he doesn’t have elite top-end speed, Rodriguez is very hard to tackle with just one man at 5-foot-11 224 pounds. He is not much of a threat in the passing game with just five catches for 20 yards and a touchdown to this point in the season. If Kentucky is able to get him going behind an offensive line that many thought was one of the best in the country heading into the year, it could be trouble for Florida.

Linebacker DeAndre Square

© Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Square, the senior leader of the defense at linebacker, is the team’s leading tackler and second on the team in tackles for loss with 25 and 5.5, respectively, to go along with one sack and a pass breakup. Square shows good range getting from sideline to sideline and does a nice job of flying to the football. Florida has a run-first mentality this year and DeAndre is going to do everything he can to put a stop to that. If the Gators' offensive line can get to the second level and put a hat on him, it will go a long way toward getting out of Lexington with a win Saturday night. If not, they might be in for a long evening.

Safety Yusuf Corker

© The Montgomery Advertiser-USA TODAY Sports

Another senior leader on a veteran team, Corker is second on the team in tackles with 21 this season to go along with a tackle for loss and a sack. He also leads the team in passes broken up with six. Corker can play all over the field and will look to make Emory Jones' life hard in the passing game. Jones seemed to find his stride last week, marking the first game this year he didn’t throw an interception, but Yusuf will be hoping Jones makes a few mistakes so he can turn those pass breakups into interceptions to help the Wildcats pull off the upset.

Quarterback Will Levis

© Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports