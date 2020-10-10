OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription and get the rest of 2020 for FREE when using promo code GT2020 Fourth-ranked Florida (2-0) hits the road Saturday for the second time this season to take on No. 21 Texas A&M (1-1). This will be the Gators’ first matchup this season against a ranked opponent, and the Aggies will be looking to bounce back after losing to No. 2 Alabama last week. Here are five keys to Saturday’s game in College Station.

1. Getting sacks on Mond

Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond is one of only two SEC quarterbacks who've been sacked just once this season, the other being Alabama’s Mac Jones. Texas A&M ranks first in the SEC in sacks allowed and UF sits second in the league (No. 8 nationally) in sacks, which should make for a perfect storm. The Gators had trouble in their opener corralling Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral on scrambles, and Mond is even more elusive when he tucks and runs. Florida’s defense will have to get after Mond and contain him in the pocket so he can’t keep drives alive with his legs.

2. Defending the pass

If UF wants to fly home with another win Saturday, it will have to establish a no-fly zone against Mond. The Gators not only have to sack the Aggies signal caller, but also step up their pass defense. Mond is coming off a 300-yard performance against one of the SEC’s better defenses in the Crimson Tide, and will be looking to tack onto that against a vulnerable UF secondary. Currently, the Gators check in at No. 13 in the SEC in pass defense. They’re allowing 327.5 yards per game — including 443 yards at Ole Miss — and can’t continue that pattern against a pass-happy Aggies offense.

3. Third-down conversions

Both teams in Saturday’s game are converting more than 50 percent of their third-down attempts this season. The Gators, who've been able to convert on third 52.6 percent of the time, rank fourth in the SEC and No. 13 across all FBS teams. The Aggies are a spot behind Florida with a conversion rate of 51.8 percent, good for No. 16 nationally. Florida’s offense needs to continue converting on third down, but for this key the responsibility falls on the defense once again. The Gators have allowed opponents to convert 48 percent of the time — which puts them at No. 10 in the league — and will have to improve in that area against the Aggies.

4. Win turnover battle

Texas A&M has the 11th worst turnover margin in the SEC (-2), a weakness the Gators will need to exploit this afternoon. Mond threw a pair of interception last week against Alabama, so Florida’s secondary — which hasn't made a pick so far — will have to be on the ball and not miss any opportunities for turnovers. On the other side of the ball, UF’s offense will have to avoid giving it away. The Gators haven’t been doing much better this season in terms of a turnover margin (-1), and Kyle Trask’s fumble and interception against South Carolina prevented him from putting the game away. Against a team that is objectively much better than the Gamecocks, Florida cannot afford those kinds of mistakes.

5. Penalties