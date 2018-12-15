There is less than a week left until early signing period begins, and the Gators have some ground to make up on the recruiting trail.

Florida currently sits at No. 21 in Rivals’ Team Rankings for the class of 2019 with a total of 1,762 points. That puts them at 10th in the SEC and just 51 points ahead of Wisconsin.

Dan Mullen’s staff has not had an extremely success cycle thus far, but the program can propel themselves to a better position as soon as Dec. 19 arrives. GatorsTerritory breaks down UF's five likeliest additions as of Saturday.