GatorsTerritory - Five LSU players to watch against the Gators

The Florida-LSU game is typically one of the most highly-anticipated matchups on the Gators’ schedule, but this year it seems to have lost its luster. The Tigers are sitting at 3-5 on the season, shuffling quarterbacks back and forth, and don’t have the stout defense we are used to seeing, but it's still an important game for the Gators nonetheless. If Florida wants to remain in the playoff hunt, they need to win this game and win it convincingly, while the Tigers would like nothing more than to ruin UF's playoff chances and Kyle Trask’s shot at the Heisman Trophy. If LSU is going to pull off the upset, they will need major contributions from these five players.

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

QB TJ Finley

With Myles Brennan out for the rest of the year, the true freshman Finley has become the guy for the Tigers. TJ has all the tools you look for in a big-time quarterback, boasting a big arm, great size, and he's a decent runner as well but still very young. He has also struggled with his accuracy – only completing 57 percent of his passes. Finley has thrown for 941 yards to go along with four touchdowns and five interceptions. It’s never a good thing when you have more turnovers than touchdowns, and because of that, Finley has been previously pulled for fellow freshman Max Johnson.

© John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

QB Max Johnson

There have been rumblings that Johnson - the son of former NFL QB Brad Johnson - could get his first career start as the Tigers head to Gainesville, but regardless if he starts or not, he will see the field. Johnson has looked solid when given the opportunity, completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 395 yards and two touchdowns in limited action. He brings a little more mobility than Brennan and Finley do to the position and seems to have a little bit better touch than his fellow freshman counterpart as well. It’s never easy to get your first start (if it happens) on the road in the SEC, but if LSU is going to pull off the upset, they will need Johnson to have a big game.

© Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

WR Kayshon Boutte

With LSU’s leading receiver Terrace Marshall opting out and the second leading receiver Arik Gilbert's availability in question, the bulk of the catches may fall on the shoulders of this talented true freshman. The former top-50 recruit has caught 26 passes for 319 yards and one touchdown but has seen his role expand since the departure of Marshall, recording his first career 100-yard receiving game against the Crimson Tide.

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

S JaCoby Stevens

Stevens is the Tigers' leading tackler this year with 50 on the season. He is the veteran leader of the LSU defense that has taken a big step back from previous years. The reason I put Stevens here is not just because he leads LSU in tackles, but also because he will likely be the one to get the unfortunate task of trying to cover Kyle Pitts. Last year in Death Valley, Pitts went for 108 yards on five catches with Stevens being on coverage on most of those. If LSU is going to be able to stop Florida’s offense, JaCoby must have a much better game than last year when it comes to guarding the top tight end in the country.

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

