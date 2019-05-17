Five make it or break it Gators for 2019
It is just over three months until the first Florida football game.
Every season a team will have a few key players that could very well make a difference.
Who are those guys for the Gators?
Obviously quarterback Feleipe Franks will always be an important factor. For the purpose of this list we will not name Franks, and we are not allowed to name just five offensive linemen.
Our GT subscribers already gave their opinions on who are the five players who will either make or break the 2019 season HERE.
Here is my top five:
1. OL Stone Forsythe
Although a lot of focus has been on Brett Heggie and the veteran staying healthy, I think Stone Forsythe is another lineman that is as important. Forsythe took reps at left tackle this spring and will have the important job of taking care of Franks.
2. DT Tedarrell Slaton
This could have really been either Tedarrell Slaton or Elijah Conliffe honestly. Both men have impressed during practice the past year, however, have failed to turn it up on game day. In order for UF to win the battle in the trenches, Slaton and Conliffe will need to step it up behind Kyree Campbell and Adam Shuler.
3. S Shawn Davis
Shawn Davis is another name to watch on the defense. The safety looks to be behind Donovan Stiner on the post spring depth chart, however, we have seen Stiner struggle in the open field against shiftier players. Apart from Brad Stewart, Davis is the only other safety in the group that shows that elite athleticism. He can also hit.
4. DL Zach Carter
Zach Carter has done well to separate himself this spring.
The defensive lineman saw some time outside as well inside and that versatility will allow Carter to see the field a lot in 2019. With the way Todd Grantham loves to rotate guys, players like Carter will need to perform at the same level as the starters in order for the Gators to make a play at the postseason.
The good news? From what we saw this spring, Carter is ready.
5. S Brad Stewart
Brad Stewart is an athlete. He is certainly the most athletic safety on Florida's roster. Stewart is expected to start at strong safety, although we can see the defensive back be moved to the other role if the Gators want to play Stewart along side Jeawon Taylor.
Stewart clearly has the most upside in the group. He has worked to get on the right side of the coaches. If he can stay on the field and play at a consistent level, UF's secondary can be a force.