We are only two days away from the 2018 Peach Bowl between the Florida Gators and the Michigan Wolverines.

The Gators have been given multiple breaks in the weeks leading up to the New Years Six bowl game. Numerous Michigan players have decided to skip the bowl game and instead focus on the 2019 NFL draft. So far, four Wolverines have opted to skip the Peach Bowl: starting middle linebacker Devin Bush, starting defensive end Rashan Gary, starting running-back Karan Higdon and starting right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty.

These four starters have helped guide the seventh ranked Wolverines and a 10-2 record this season. The loses of Bush and Gary will greatly hurt the Michigan defense who ranked number one in the country heading into the bowl game.

Despite losing multiple key players, the Wolverines roster is still deep and is capable of competing with the nation’s elite. Let’s take a look at the five players that we should watch on the Michigan side of the ball.

Shea Patterson (QB)

There is plenty of familiarity between the Michigan signal-caller and Florida Head Coach Dan Mullen. While Patterson was starting at quarterback for Ole Miss, and Mullen was the head coach at Mississippi State, the two did battle in 2016 when Patterson was a freshman for the Rebels, with Mullen and the Bulldogs winning 55-20 in which Patterson threw two touchdowns and two picks. Patterson was injured for the 2017 contest and opted to transfer to Michigan in the spring.

In his first season as Michigan’s quarterback, Patterson has been steady. On the year, he’s thrown for 21 touchdowns and only five interceptions and started all 12 games. His completion percentage is 65 percent and threw for 2,364 yards.

He’ll need to not turn the ball over to the Gators if the Wolverines want to compete in the ball game and do his best to not take too many sacks.

John Ross (MLB)

The biggest question heading into the Peach Bowl for Michigan was who would fill the void of Devin Bush. The answer is sophomore John Ross.

Ross is no stranger to a starting roll as he played a good chunk of the season at the Will Linebacker spot. So far this season, Ross finished fourth on the team in total tackles (50) and started all 12 games.

Bush's shoes will be difficult to fill, as the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year and first-team all-American selection was the spark for the Wolverines defense. It’ll be up to Ross to pick up where Bush left off.

Chris Evans/Tru Wilson (RB)

This is a two-for-one. Simply because replacing the production of running back Karan Higdon will be difficult. Higdon led the Wolverines in every major rushing statistic on the year, tallying 1,178 yards, 10 touchdowns and over five yards a carry.

Higdon led Michigan to the nations 26th ranked rushing offense, one spot ahead of the Gators, and his production will need to be replaced.

Both Evans and Wilson had significant numbers of carries this season, combing for 133 attempts and picking up 758 yards.

The weakness of the Florida defense is the rushing aspect and it’ll be up to Evans and Wilson to exploit that.

Chase Winovich (DL)

If you’ve watched Michigan play at all this season, you’ve probably seen a guy with hair like Thor running around the field. No, it’s not actually the son of Odin, God of Thunder, Prince of Asgard, it’s Chase Winovich.

The starting defensive lineman has had a stellar fifth-year senior campaign and was named first-team all-Big Ten. He finished third on the team in total tackles (62) and led Michigan with 14.5 tackles for a loss.

He’ll be a key player the Florida offensive line will have to stop as he is constantly in the backfield, wreaking havoc.

Donovon Peoples-Jones (WR/PR)

Probably the most dangerous man on the Michigan’s roster, in terms of someone who can create an explosive play, is Peoples-Jones.

The 6-foot, 2-inch sophomore has been electric in both the passing game and the return game in his career at Michigan. This season, he averaged almost 14-yards a catch and hauled in seven touchdown’s. He also returned a punt to the house, a 79-yard return against Michigan State.

He’ll likely see either C.J. Henderson or Trey Dean matched up across from him and will need to be contained if the Gators want to leave Atlanta with a win.















