Five Missouri players to monitor against the Gators

Both the Gators and Tigers sit at five wins on the season, putting each team on the brink of a bowl bid. Saturday afternoon’s contest could make or break each team’s season. Here are five impact players for the Tigers that the Gators will have to look out for in order to record win No. 6.

Quarterback Connor Bazelak

If the Gators are not careful, Bazelak might dot up the Florida defense all afternoon. He’s completing 68 percent of his passes with just over 2,300 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s very quick to get the ball out and let his playmakers move the ball down the field, so it will be important for the Gators defense to win the battle at the line of scrimmage. With 10 interceptions, the Gators have to be able to force Bazelak to make some bad throws and get an interception. Bazelak will also run the ball on some short-yardage situations with his 6-foot-3, 212-pound build.

Running Back Tyler Badie

Badie is undoubtedly the best ball carrier the Tigers have as he leads the team in rushing by over 1,000 yards. He is averaging 20 carries a game and has 1,239 rushing yards on the season with 12 rushing touchdowns. You can make the argument that Badie is the key to the Missouri offense. He has also made an impact in the passing game with the most receptions on the team (50) and four touchdown receptions. Bazelak loves to check it down to him, so interim defensive coordinator Christian Robinson will have to make Badie Florida’s top priority on defense.

Wide Receiver Tauskie Dove

Bazelak has a number of top targets, and Dove is one of them. He leads the team in reception yards (470) but has yet to get in the endzone. Dove had one of his best games this season against the strong Georgia defense with four receptions for 84 yards. Not many receivers have found that kind of success against the No. 1 ranked defense.

Wide Receiver Keke Chism

Alongside Dove is Chism. At 6-foot-5, 214 pounds, he offers the big-play ability for Bazelak who could just throw the ball up to him. With his size, the Gators will likely ensure that cornerback Kaiir Elam is the one defending him. Chism is second on the Tigers with 403 reception yards, and he’s got two receiving touchdowns. Outside of Badie, Chism is probably the next best athlete Missouri has on offense, so they are going to make sure he gets the ball on Saturday.

Safety Martez Manuel

