GatorsTerritory - Five Missouri players to watch against the Gators

After a two-week layoff due to a COVID outbreak within the team, the Gators are finally set to get back on the field this Saturday against Missouri. The game will be played on Halloween night and the Tigers have every intention of trying to make the game spooky. Florida has struggled against Missouri, splitting the series 4-4 since they joined the Southeastern Conference back in 2012. If the team out of Columbia is going to be able to take a lead in the series and pull off the upset in the Swamp, they will need big-time contributions from the following five players.

© Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

RB Larry Roundtree III

Roundtree is the leading rusher for the Tigers this year with 396 yards and three touchdowns off 87 carries, and is third all-time in Missouri history with 3,114 yards on his career. He's also just 54 yards from taking over the No. 2 spot. I fully expect Rountree to come into this game motivated to move up another spot in the record books and run extremely hard. Florida has struggled defensively to stop really anything, but especially the run. Texas A&M was able to lean on its rushing attack late in the game and salt it away, keeping Florida’s dynamic offense off the field. I’m sure first year Missouri head coach, Eliah Drinkwitz, saw that and will look to get the ball to his 1-2 punch at running back early and often.

© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

RB Tyler Badie

Badie is the second part of that 1-2 punch that I alluded to above, but he brings a different dynamic to the game compared to Larry Rountree. He is the second leading rusher for the Tigers with 121 yards and a touchdown off 28 carries but is also the third leading receiver with eight catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Missouri likes to get Badie the ball on screens, flares and in space matched up against linebackers and safeties. And for the Gators, those two positions have had their struggles in coverage this year, so that is definitely something to watch as the game progresses.

© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

QB Connor Bazelak

The redshirt freshman and first-year starter actually entered the season as the backup quarterback behind TCU transfer Shawn Robinson, but when Bazelak was given his opportunity against Alabama, he made sure to take advantage. Since taking over, Bazelak has completed 70-of-99 passes for 893 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception. He does a good job of getting the ball out quickly to neutralize the opposing team's pass rush and doesn’t force throws that would usually result in turnovers. If the Gators' offense continues to produce the way they have, Bazelak is going to have to make plays in the passing game to keep Mizzou close.

© Knoxville News-Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Rakestraw is a true freshman starting on the outside at cornerback for the Tigers, and even though his ranking might not have reflected it (5.5 three-star), he was a highly-touted recruit late in the 2020 cycle. He’s had a good start to the season for a young defensive back, racking up eight tackles, including one for loss, and breaking up two passes. He does a good job in coverage and is going to get tested against the Gators. With his counterpart Jarvis Ware still out with an injury, Rakestraw will have to do his best to lock down his side of the field against UF's potent passing attack in order for Missouri to have a chance to pull off the upset.

© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Knox