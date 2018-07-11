The season is inching closer and closer. With SEC media days and fall camp just a few weeks away, we are finally hitting the home stretch of the offseason. The Florida Gators lost five players to the 2018 draft and five more as undrafted free agents. These players left a few holes that need to be filled by the new staff. Who will Dan Mullen look to, to fill those holes left? Here are the five most important Gators for 2018: 1. Feliepe Franks QB Feliepe Franks is still believed to be the front-runner for the starting quarterback job so the top spot goes to him. But the top spot is given more so for the position as opposed to just Franks. Whoever ends up as the starting quarterback will be the most important player on the team-that is just the nature of the sport and the position. We all know Franks had a very lackluster 2017 to say the least. He struggled with decision-making, accuracy and staring down receivers. There is belief Franks has improved though. He had a better spring and although he did not wow you with anything he did, he looked much more comfortable in the new offense. Dan Mullen has proven he can boost his quarterback’s performance before with his player-friendly system. The reads are simple and quick. He also flashed his athleticism and running ability. His arm strength is still very good and if he can learn to read the defense quicker and go through his progression and relax in the pocket he can be a solid quarterback in the South Eastern Conference. Franks is not the starter yet, but he is still believed to be the front-runner. The position is the hardest to play in sports and also the most important. Whoever ends up as the starting quarterback for the Gators in 2018 he will be the most important player on the team. For now, it looks to be Franks.

2. Martez Ivey OL Ivey has been the Gators most talented offensive lineman for a couple of years now. He has played guard and left tackle in his time at Florida but will continue to play left tackle in 2018. He was one of just two offensive linemen that played in all 11 games last season. He was named second team All-SEC by the leagues coaches and the Associated Press. Ivey was one of the best offensive lineman coming out of high school, and he has not quite lived up to the hype, but he has still been very good. Now a senior, Ivey will want to go out on a high note before entering the NFL draft. Ivey has a great skillset. He has good arm length, sets a good base and great feet. He has shown he can move well in short spaces as well. He struggles a bit with speed rushers off the edge that have more space, but he is still the most talented lineman the Gators have. At left tackle, Ivey has to protect the quarterback’s blind side. Last season the line struggled and Ivey was a part of that. And when they struggled the offense struggled. Ivey has to be able to give the quarterback time and solidify the left side of the offensive line.

3. Brett Heggie OL Last season the offensive line did not live up to expectations. Injuries and poor play combined for a very lackluster 2017 for the guys up front. The unit gave up 37 sacks last season and ranked 123rd in the country. Heggie went down with a season-ending knee injury against Missouri, but is expected to be ready for fall camp offensive line coach John Hevesy said earlier in the spring. Heggie is arguably the most consistent lineman the Gators have on the team and at his 6-foot-4, 330 pound frame, Heggie will provide a big boost to the interior of the line with his return. Last season Heggie was the best guy up front. He shows great hands and power on running plays and has good feet. His pass protection was impressive as well. Above all though, he was consistent - consistent enough to have garnered SEC offensive lineman of the week against Vanderbilt. Heggie also might be moving from left guard to center for 2018, taking the job from incumbent T.J. McCoy. Heggie played center in high school and could be reprising that role in 2018. If Heggie can remain healthy, he will solidify the interior of the offensive line. 4. Cece Jefferson DL Jefferson has become one of the leaders of this team. Last season he led the team in tackles-for-loss at 13.5 and sacks at 4.5, however, his leadership has become just as important as his play. Jefferson is currently rehabbing from a shoulder surgery for an injury he sustained in the spring game; but he is expected to be back for fall camp. The now senior edge rusher is considered a force on the edge and he has done a great job despite being a little undersized at 6-foot-1, 242-pounds. His leadership qualities though have also been great. Throughout spring practice he stood out by being loud and and by being instructing the young group of pass rushers.

