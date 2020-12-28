GatorsTerritory - Five Oklahoma players to watch against the Gators

The Gators have made it to their third straight New Year's Six bowl game under Dan Mullen, and this year they take on the Big 12 Champion Oklahoma Sooners, whose offensive attack and improved defense could prove to be a challenge for UF. With that being said, GatorsTerritory takes a look at five players who are likely to be at the forefront of Oklahoma’s team.

QB Spencer Rattler

Rattler is the leading passer for the Sooners and looks to be the next great quarterback for Lincoln Riley. He has thrown for 2,784 yards to go along with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 68 percent of his passes. He is also a capable runner after accounting for 120 yards and five touchdowns. Rattler can be a little careless with the ball at times, but when he gets locked in, he is one of the better quarterbacks in the country. He has tremendous arm talent and really seemed to hit his stride late in the year. Look for him to try and take advantage of his talented wide receiving corps against a secondary that has struggled outside of Kaiir Elam.

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Nik Bonitto

The hybrid defender and Sunshine State native will definitely be looking to have a big game against his childhood favorite school on Wednesday. Bonitto leads the Sooners in sacks with eight to go along with 10.5 tackles for loss and 30 total tackles. He has a knack for being able to get after the passer and can cause some serious havoc in the backfield. Florida’s right side of the offensive line has struggled to keep Kyle Trask clean and Bonitto could benefit from that.

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

WR Marvin Mims

Mims is the Sooners' big play and leading receiver. He has 36 catches on the year for 583 yards for an average of 16.2 yards per catch to go with a team-leading eight touchdowns. Mims is also Oklahoma’s punt returner, averaging 12.5 yards per return. If the Gators are going to be able to slow down the Sooners' high-powered offense, they will have to make sure to know where Mims is at all times.

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson is Oklahoma’s leading rusher on the season with 479 yards on 83 carries for six touchdowns, but he is also a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield, hauling in 18 catches for 211 yards on the year. The former JUCO transfer has had a solid year while splitting time with TJ Pledger, who is now in the transfer portal, and has proved to be the Sooners' go-to option in the run game. Florida has struggled at times this year to stop the run and the running back in the passing game, so look for Stevenson to make an impact.

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

LB Brian Asamoah