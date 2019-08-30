Five players that need to step up for the Gators
Florida football is a week away from its second game of the season. After watching the Gators in action in Week 0 against Miami, Gators Territory takes a look at the five guys that need to improve....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news