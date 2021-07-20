Five prospects we are monitoring closely at Friday Night Lights
In just over a week, Florida will host an abundance of visitors during its annual Friday Night Lights camp on July 30.
With a flurry of highly-interested visitors expected in attendance, Gators Territory created a list of the five most-likely prospects to commit, as the list currently stands.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news