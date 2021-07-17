Five Questions for SEC Media Days

The 2021 college football season is less than 60 days from kicking off but before football season can begin "talking season" has to commence. All 14 SEC teams will converge on the Wynfrey Hotel in Birmingham, Alabama this week for SEC Media Days. The week-long event is one of the premier offseason media days and the unofficial start of the football season in many minds. Dan Mullen is bringing two senior defensive players in Ventrell Miller and Zachary Carter and Florida will be the first team to hit the stage on Monday, July 19. The Gators are coming off of an SEC Championship but finished the season on a three-game losing streak. With a lot of turnover on the team and with the East looking like a two-team race between Florida and Georgia, Mullen and the Gators should be one of the hottest teams in Birmingham this week. Here are five questions Gators Territory is looking to have answered this week in Hoover.

How will the offense differ this year from last?

How different will the offense look without Kyle Pitts, Kyle Trask, and Kadarius Toney? It's not a knock on Emory Jones, but you shouldn't expect the offense to throw the ball as much as they did last year. It's not to say Jones isn't capable of throwing, but his athleticism and running ability needs to be showcased and taken advantage of. Mullen has shown the ability to adapt his offense to the roster he has and this 2021 Florida offense should look much different than it did just a year ago.

How is the offensive line shaping up?

The Gators lost their two most productive offensive linemen from last season and have some questions marks to answer. Who will step in and start at center? Ethan White, Stewart Reese, Richie Leonard, and Kingsley Eguakun have all gotten reps there but who takes over and starts? Will there be a shakeup on the right side of the line? How does Mullen view the job John Hevesy has done recruiting and developing the line?

Getting the defense back up to the Gator Standard

2020 was a historically down year for the Gators' defense and it resulted in the dismissal of two coaches but not the defensive coordinator. Mullen has a lot of respect for Todd Grantham and believes he's one of the best defensive minds in the game but another year like 2020 and he'll be forced to make a change. How much did the transfers of Daquan Newkirk and Antonio Shelton help this offseason? Who will start at Star and safety? What have you seen from the defense in the spring that gives you confidence that they'll get it figured out on that side of the ball?

Where's Emory Jones?

Due to COVID restrictions and precautions each team is only bringing two players instead of the normal three to SEC Media Days this year. There isn't a question at quarterback. Emory Jones is your starting quarterback and it would have been a nice vote of confidence to bring Jones. Now, in Mullen's defense, he likes to reward seniors with the trip to Birmingham and he did just that with Zach Carter and Ventrell Miller. 18 of the last 23 players Mullen has brought with him to the event have been seniors. It would have been a statement to bring Jones but there's probably not too much to read into here. Jones hasn't started a game yet and isn't a senior. Mullen likes to reward guys who stick around for their senior year with the private jet and trip to SEC Media Days.

What are you doing to help educate your team about NIL?