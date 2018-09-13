Colorado State did not start its season on the right foot.

In the Rams' first game, they were upset by Hawaii 43-34; they followed that up with a 45-13 home loss to Colorado.

However, CSU righted the ship last weekend with an impressive comeback victory against Arkansas 34-27.

Now the Rams turn their attention to the Gators.

Here are the top five Rams to watch for against the Gators.

1. QB K.J. Carta-Samuels

Carta-Samuels is the engine that drives the ship for the Rams high-powered passing attack, and it has been a well-oiled machine so far in 2018.

They rank tenth in the nation in passing offense and Carta-Samuels averages 369 yards a game and has thrown for eight touchdowns.

The quarterback originally committed to Washington as a four-star prospect out of high school, but due to lack of playing time, he elected to transfer from Washington after graduating and ended up at Colorado State.

The Rams love to spread the ball around and go fast. Their offense presents a lot of issues for a defense, especially against the depleted Gators secondary.

Florida will need to put some pressure on Carta-Samuels in order to throw him off his game. If not, he could sit back and pick the Gators apart.

2. WR Preston Williams

Williams is another transfer who has been productive for the Rams this year.

Through three games he is second in the nation in receiving yards and tied for third in touchdowns with four.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 210-pounds, Williams is a big target for Carta-Samuels to throw to. He has 27 receptions on the year to lead the team and that is ten more than the next highest receiver.

Williams has benefited from a great system and made the most of his opportunities this season.

With Florida cornerback Marco Wilson now sidelined for the remainder of the season, it will be interesting to see how Grantham dials up the secondary to handle number 11.

Will Henderson shadow Williams, or will the Gators stick to their guns and keep Henderson on one side of the field?