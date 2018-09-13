Five Rams to watch against the Gators
Colorado State did not start its season on the right foot.
In the Rams' first game, they were upset by Hawaii 43-34; they followed that up with a 45-13 home loss to Colorado.
However, CSU righted the ship last weekend with an impressive comeback victory against Arkansas 34-27.
Now the Rams turn their attention to the Gators.
Here are the top five Rams to watch for against the Gators.
1. QB K.J. Carta-Samuels
Carta-Samuels is the engine that drives the ship for the Rams high-powered passing attack, and it has been a well-oiled machine so far in 2018.
They rank tenth in the nation in passing offense and Carta-Samuels averages 369 yards a game and has thrown for eight touchdowns.
The quarterback originally committed to Washington as a four-star prospect out of high school, but due to lack of playing time, he elected to transfer from Washington after graduating and ended up at Colorado State.
The Rams love to spread the ball around and go fast. Their offense presents a lot of issues for a defense, especially against the depleted Gators secondary.
Florida will need to put some pressure on Carta-Samuels in order to throw him off his game. If not, he could sit back and pick the Gators apart.
2. WR Preston Williams
Williams is another transfer who has been productive for the Rams this year.
Through three games he is second in the nation in receiving yards and tied for third in touchdowns with four.
Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 210-pounds, Williams is a big target for Carta-Samuels to throw to. He has 27 receptions on the year to lead the team and that is ten more than the next highest receiver.
Williams has benefited from a great system and made the most of his opportunities this season.
With Florida cornerback Marco Wilson now sidelined for the remainder of the season, it will be interesting to see how Grantham dials up the secondary to handle number 11.
Will Henderson shadow Williams, or will the Gators stick to their guns and keep Henderson on one side of the field?
3. LB Josh Watson
Watson is the lone bright spot for the Rams defense, but it is a pretty strong light.
Last season, he led the team with 109 tackles, led the conference’s linebackers with seven passes defended and threw in five tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.
The Rams defense has been terrible so far this season, but Watson is still a force in the middle. He has 40 tackles through three games already.
The run game has been a big issue for the Gators so far. The line has struggled with working up to the next level and putting a hat on the linebackers.
With the clear advantage, the Gators should have no issues moving the ball against the Rams. However, if Watson starts making plays and Florida can not run the ball on Saturday, it will tell you a lot about where the line stands after being manhandled by Kentucky.
4. OL Colby Meeks
Meeks anchors the offensive line at center for Colorado State.
Meeks has appeared in 36 games and started 10 throughout his career. He is one of four returning starters on this Rams offense.
As a senior, Meeks dials up the protections for the line that is tasked with buying time for Carta-Samuels to throw the ball.
If they can confuse Meeks and provide some pressure it will go a long ways to help the secondary.
5. WR Oabisi Johnson
Johnson is the second leading receiver for the Rams so far in 2018 with 286 yards and three scores.
The senior receiver has a ton of experience in his four years at CSU. He understands the offense very well, and if not for Williams’ emergence, he would be the go-to-guy on offense.
With the way the Rams offense is designed, Johnson sees plenty of action even as the number two.
The biggest issue for Florida is he will be going up against an inexperienced secondary starting a true freshman on Saturday.
The Gators have to focus on Williams number one, but they cannot forget about Johnson.