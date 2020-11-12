Fresh off their biggest win of the year against Georgia, the Gators are set to get back to the Swamp and take on an Arkansas team led by a first-year head coach and a quarterback who has had some of his own highlights on Steve Spurrier Florida Field. GatorsTerritory breaks down five players to watch for the Razorbacks as they try to pull off the upset in Gainesville.

© Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

QB Feleipe Franks

It wouldn’t be right to start the list without the former Gators quarterback. Franks has had a solid start to the season by leading Arkansas to a 3-3 record when everyone was thinking they would be lucky to win 1-2 games all year. Feleipe has completed 67.2 percent of his passes for a total of 1,428 yards, 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions; he has also run the ball 72 times for 174 yards. Franks, as we all know, has never been short on talent and possesses elite tools for the position, but his decision making was always the question mark during his time with the Gators. Well, during his first year working with Arkansas offensive coordinator, Kendal Briles, it looks like he has gotten better at taking care of the ball and been a catalyst for the Razorbacks' surprising 2020 season. He will likely look to use that cannon of an arm to push the ball down the field and test Florida’s safeties in coverage as he tries to get what he hopes will be his final victory in the Swamp.

© Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

S Jalen Catalon

Said by many to be the best player on the Razorbacks' defense, Catalon is an integral part of what makes the Razorbacks' defense so good. At safety, Catalon is the team's third leading tackler with 58 tackles already on the year and tied for second on the team in interceptions with two. Jalen has also forced two fumbles and recovered another. When Catalon went out against Texas A&M for a targeting call, the Arkansas defense just didn’t look the same. If the Hogs are going to be able to pull off the upset, expect Catalon to be at the forefront of everything and flying around making plays on the defensive side of the ball.

© Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

WR Treylon Burks

Burks is the Razorbacks' leading receiver this season, hauling in 31 catches for 461 yards and five touchdowns. Measuring in at 6-foot-3 232 pounds, Burks will look to use his size and athletic ability to try and stretch the field against a Florida defense that has been much better these last few weeks. Franks has a tendency to lock in on his favorite receiver, so look for him to try and get the ball to Burks early and often to get the offense moving.

© Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

LB Grant Morgan

Morgan is Arkansas’s leading tackler with 70 tackles on the season, including five tackles for loss, one sack, four pass deflections and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. Grant is the senior leader of the Hogs' defense and a player who flies around the field with a reckless abandon. If the Arkansas defense has any hope of stopping Florida’s high-powered offense, Morgan will have to play one of the best games of his career not just stopping the run, but in coverage against the Gators' dynamic pass catching running backs who were able to torch UGA's defense.

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

LB Bumper Pool