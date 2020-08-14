OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

Florida’s football program has been on a roll recently when it comes to securing key victories on the recruiting trail.

After a trio of prospects joined their 2021 class over the past two-plus weeks, the Gators now sit at No. 2 in the Rivals Team Rankings. They are also only one of four programs to hold commitments from two of the top-20 players in the nation (Corey Collier and Tyreak Sapp).

Given this success, here’s a question that can now be seriously considered: Could Florida land a top-five class when it’s all said and done?

In the piece below, I go over why it is absolutely possible UF can accomplish this feat. From building upon the momentum they have right now, to being a team that should have even more on-field success this year, all the way to potential bumps in the rankings for their commits, here are five reasons why the Gators could finish with a top-five class.

NOTE: The following story assumes there will be a full college football season this fall and, for the purposes of being consistent with the rankings, I have removed Kamar Wilcoxson's point value (108 points) from Florida’s point total as he is reclassifying to the Class of 2020.