Five reasons why Florida could finish with a top-five class
Florida’s football program has been on a roll recently when it comes to securing key victories on the recruiting trail.
After a trio of prospects joined their 2021 class over the past two-plus weeks, the Gators now sit at No. 2 in the Rivals Team Rankings. They are also only one of four programs to hold commitments from two of the top-20 players in the nation (Corey Collier and Tyreak Sapp).
Given this success, here’s a question that can now be seriously considered: Could Florida land a top-five class when it’s all said and done?
In the piece below, I go over why it is absolutely possible UF can accomplish this feat. From building upon the momentum they have right now, to being a team that should have even more on-field success this year, all the way to potential bumps in the rankings for their commits, here are five reasons why the Gators could finish with a top-five class.
NOTE: The following story assumes there will be a full college football season this fall and, for the purposes of being consistent with the rankings, I have removed Kamar Wilcoxson's point value (108 points) from Florida’s point total as he is reclassifying to the Class of 2020.
1. There is no team hotter on the recruiting trail right now.
