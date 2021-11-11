Five Samford players to watch against the Gators

After suffering their third-straight loss this past Saturday, the Gators come back home to Gainesville to take on the 4-5 Samford Bulldogs for what should be a rebound win. Let’s take a look at some of the marquee players for Samford who will have to contribute if they look to pull off the upset in Gainesville.

Quarterback Liam Welch

© ALEX HICKS JR./SPARTANBURG HERALD-JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Welch is eyeing 3,000 passing yards as he currently sits at 2,700 on the season. He’s completing 66.3% of his passes with 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. He’s also made his mark on the ground with 396 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Containing Welch will have to be the Florida defense’s top priority as he’s proven he can sling it as well as be a real threat in the running game with the second most rushing attempts on his team. With 13 interceptions, the Gators will be looking to force some bad throws, which the Florida secondary should be able to capitalize on.

Running Back Jay Stanton

© ALEX HICKS JR./SPARTANBURG HERALD-JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Stanton is the top ball carrier for the Bulldogs with 102 rushing attempts for 532 yards and five touchdowns. He has also been effective in the passing game with 15 catches and one touchdown. The longest run of the season for Stanton is 69 yards, so the Gators will have to be sure to limit his big-play ability, which killed the Gators this past weekend against South Carolina. Look for him to get a bulk of the carries this Saturday at the Swamp.

Wide Receiver Montrell Washington

Making an impact through the air and on the ground, Washington has inserted himself as the best athlete for the Bulldogs this season. The Georgia native become Welch’s top target with 45 receptions for 688 yards and seven touchdowns, but he’s also a force in the running game. He has 15 rushing attempts for 124 yards adding another five touchdowns to his resume. Expect Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam to face Washington the most on Saturday, as the Bulldogs will do everything they can to get him involved offensively.

Linebacker Nathan East

There is no question that East is the best defensive player on the field for Samford, as he leads the team in multiple categories. East is a guy who flies around the field. He currently sits with 80 total tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. If the Gators look to establish the running game, East is a name to know, as he will be patiently waiting to make a play at the second level for the Bulldogs.

Safety Chris Edmonds

CREDIT: Samford Athletics