Five Seminoles to monitor against the Gators on Saturday

The Florida Gators take on the Seminoles in the Sunshine State Showdown as they both look to earn a bowl bid. Let’s take a look at some of the Florida State players to keep in mind when the in-state rivals face off at noon EST.

Quarterback Jordan Travis

© Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

When the Seminoles win, it’s because Travis plays at a high level. When they lose, it’s because he’s not playing his best. Travis is a run-first QB who has made some strides in his time at Florida State throwing the ball. He has thrown for 1,337 yards with 14 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He is third on the team in rushing yards (428), and he’s racked up six rushing touchdowns. Travis has played some of his best football in the past two months, and he’s going to have to do the same on Saturday to push Florida State to a bowl game.

Running Back Jashaun Corbin

© Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M transfer has earned his spot as the Seminoles’ feature back with 877 rushing yards this season. A big day could push him over the 1,000 yard mark. Who better to do it against than Florida? Corbin and Travis could provide a one-two punch on the ground that the Florida defense might not be able to stop.

Linebacker Jermaine Johnson II

© Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

In his first and likely last season with the Seminoles, Johnson II has proven to be one of the best defensive players in the ACC, if not the country. The former Georgia Bulldog is tied for third in the country with 10.5 sacks and is second on the team with 64 tackles. With that, he’s forced two fumbles and returned one for a touchdown. Expect a big day from Johnson II yet again, as you will find him making plays all over the field.

Defensive End Keir Thomas

With Johnson II is Thomas, who has 6.5 sacks on the season for the Seminoles. He has been a force off the edge, and I fully expect to see him have success against the Florida offensive tackles. Whoever suits up at quarterback for the Gators will have to be weary of the lethal edge rush from Johnson II and Thomas.

Safety Jammie Robinson