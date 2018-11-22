GAINESVILLE, Fla. – As the game nears, the anticipation grows. It’s rivalry week and the Gators have a chance to go to a New Years Six bowl in Dan Mullen’s first season. All they have to do is defeat their archrival Florida State.

Despite the bad season, FSU still has talent all over the field. They can score in a hurry with their receivers on big plays and are stout against the run. The Gators are favored, but that doesn’t really matter in a rivalry game.



Here are the five Seminoles to watch against the Gators.

1. DE Brian Burns

Burns might be the most talented defensive lineman the Gators have faced all season. He leads the team in tackles for loss (15.5) and sacks (10) and is a problem for offensive lines.

The Gators are predicated on establishing the run first. That’s when the offense is at its best. Burns will look to cause chaos and stop Lamical Perine and Jordan Scarlett from gaining any momentum and provide pressure on Feleipe Franks.

They may not be able to completely neutralize Burns, but if offensive line coach John Hevesy and Mullen can scheme around him and limit his impact on the game, it will be a huge boost to the offense.

2. QB Deondre Francois

Francois is a tremendous talent and he has a good deep ball. However, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a quarterback take as much punishment as he has in his college career.

Sometimes it rattles him and sometimes he can stand in and still deliver good passes down the field. The Gators defensive front will look to cause the former.

Florida State’s offense has been successful when they can hit deep shots and spread defenses out. It will be up to Jachai Polite, Jabari Zuniga and CeCe Jefferson to not allow Francois any time to throw Saturday.

If they can do that, and the secondary can hold its own down the field, Florida’s defense should have a good day.

3. CB Stanford Samuels

Samuels leads the team in interceptions at four and is fourth on the team in tackles at 55. He anchors a talented, but undeveloped secondary for the Seminoles.

The Gators have the advantage with Van Jefferson, Trevon Grimes, Kadarius Toney, Tyrie Cleveland and Josh Hammond at receiver overall, but that doesn’t mean they will always be open.

It is a very interesting matchup with Franks back at quarterback against a bad secondary. Samuels and the rest of the Seminoles secondary have been susceptible to big chunks in the passing game, but Franks hasn’t been able to push the ball down the field in the second half of the season.

If Samuels and the rest of the secondary can hold its own just long enough against Florida’s receivers, they can limit the passing game.

4. WR Tamorrion Terry

Nyqwan Murray is Florida State’s best and most experienced receiver. He leads the team in catches (51) and yards (709). He is the number one concern in the passing game for the Gators secondary.

C.J. Henderson can match up with him well though. A bigger concern, at least matchup wise, will be the talented freshman receiver Tamorrion Terry. He leads the team in touchdowns (8) and yards per catch (20.8).

He is Florida State’s deep shot. When Florida goes man, Trey Dean or whoever is covering Terry will have to be locked in for the deep shot. In zone, the safties need to keep their eyes on everybody, but if they see Terry coming at them, they should know that anything can happen.

Terry may not be the best receiver overall, but the Gators cannot afford to allow big plays in this game.

5. RB Cam Akers

As bad as Florida State’s offensive line has been this season, Akers is still having a decent year. The uber-talented running back has 746 yards this season on 148 carries (4.5 avg.) and six touchdowns.

None of that blows you away, but it is pretty impressive considering his help in the ground game. In order to help Francois, the Seminoles will look to gain some momentum on the ground with Akers in order to balance their offense.

If the defensive line can win up front like they are expected to and the linebackers can make solid tackles on first contact, they can stuff Akers for minimal gains and force Florida State into obvious passing situations.

That will allow the pass rushers to pin their ears back and do what they do best.