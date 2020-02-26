With about two months left until Florida’s spring game debut, Gators Territory continues to preview spring practices.

Here’s a list of five sleepers to keep your eye on in 2020.

1. RB Malik Davis

After watching senior Lamical Perine lead the pack last season and increase his draft stock, Malik Davis will be looking to do the same this season. Often listed as RB2 on depth charts last season, Davis didn’t have the success out of the backfield he hoped for. As a redshirt sophomore, he rushed 34 times for 86 yards and one touchdown.

With Perine moving on to the NFL, Davis will have to compete with junior Dameon Pierce for that RB1 job, not to mention Lorenzo Lingard and Iverson Clement.

2. RB Iverson Clement

After redshirting his freshman year, Iverson Clement appeared in three games with the Gators his second year in the orange and blue. He had his best game against UT-Martin in early September where he broke out and rushed for 41 yards.

Although he’s only played in five games during his career at Florida, Clement has proven he has the potential to make some of those big plays for the Gators.

3. WR Rick Wells

Redshirt senior receiver Rick Wells only recorded two catches for 27 yards last year but could finally find his place in Florida’s offense this year. With the departure of most of Florida’s star receivers, Wells could work his way up on the depth chart and solidify his place in the wide receiver room.

The former four-star recruit sat out the entire 2017 season due to suspension but played in ten games the following year as a reserve receiver and on special teams. Look for Wells to get more targets in his final season as a Gator as he looks to increase his stock.

4. TE Keon Zipperer

Last season, freshman tight end Keon Zipperer played in a few games and recorded three catches for 31 yards and one touchdown in Florida’s shutout win over Towson. Zipperer appeared in more than four games, so he didn’t earn a redshirt tag.

With Lucas Krull’s transfer to Pitt, Zipperer should use his sophomore season to make a name for himself and compete for the spot behind Kyle Pitts.

Zipperer's talent as a blocker could move him ahead of veterans Kemore Gamble and Dante Lang.

5. CB Jaydon Hill





As a true freshman, cornerback Jaydon Hill recorded 11 total tackles (5 solo). With former Florida cornerback CJ Henderson on track to the NFL Draft, 2020 should give Hill the chance to see significantly more playing time.

Hill will be up against Kaiir Elam and Chester Kimbrough in the race, as Grantham threw in all three at corner last year.

Kimbrough, however, is expected to feature more at STAR than at corner.

