Five South Carolina players to monitor against the Gators

As Florida has now dropped two games in a row, it looks to bounce back against the Gamecocks this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. The Gamecocks sit at 4-4 with the Gators and are trying to get a marquee win for head coach Shane Beamer in his first season in Columbia. Let’s take a look at five players who could help the Gamecocks capture an upset win over the Gators.

Running Back ZaQuandre White

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Although Kevin Harris was expected to be the top ball carrier for the Gamecocks, White is actually leading the team in rushing yards with 291 on the season even though he has the fourth most rushing attempts on the team. It’s not a secret the Gamecocks have struggled running the ball this season, but White has been the spark they have needed at the running back position. Expect him to receive a considerable amount of the carries for South Carolina on Saturday night.

Running Back Kevin Harris

© Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Before the season, Harris was getting high praise from multiple media members and coaches across the southeast after receiving First-Team All-SEC Honors by the Associated Press in 2020. Unfortunately, he has yet to live up to those expectations, but he is due for a breakout performance. Harris is averaging just 3.5 yards per carry, but the Gators have struggled against the run this season, and Harris might just be one of the best backs they have seen this season, stats aside. He had a total of 127 yards and two touchdowns against the Gators last year, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he has another performance against Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham’s defense again.

Wide Receiver Josh Vann

© Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Vann is leading the receivers in receptions (24) as well as reception yards with 431, which is more reception yards than he had in his first three years at South Carolina combined. He has been the top target, regardless of who is playing quarterback for the Gamecocks, and will certainly have a major test when he lines up against Kaiir Elam. He tends to make a lot of plays with the football in his hands, including rushing the ball as he has four carries for 55 yards. He is South Carolina’s best athlete, so the Florida secondary will have to constantly keep an eye on him.

Cornerback Jaylan Foster

© Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The former walk-on has inserted himself as the best player on the South Carolina defense. He is a guy who is flying around the field, and the stats don’t lie. He has created seven turnovers with five interceptions and two forced fumbles. On top of this, he leads the team by 18 in total tackles with 65 and even has two sacks. Those are incredible numbers for any cornerback. I have a difficult time seeing Florida’s receivers getting open against Foster other than Jacob Copeland and Xzavier Henderson. He is a ballhawk and one of the few bright spots for South Carolina’s defense.

Defensive End Kingsley Enagbare

© Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK