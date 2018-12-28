Last July, the Florida Gators hosted two of the highest ranked prospects for the 2020 recruiting cycle.

On the day of their Friday Night Lights camp, Florida welcomed Rivals100 defensive linemen Bryan Breese and Sav’ell Smalls to campus. Although Breese recently announced a top six not including UF, the Gators did put themselves in a good position with Smalls, the nation's top-ranked weak-side defensive end.

With just about five months having passed since he made the long trek to Gainesville, the five-star prospect from Seattle tells GatorsTerritory he intends on returning to the Swamp in the future.