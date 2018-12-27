This week, a number of targets from the class of 2020 tweeted out their top schools and included the University of Florida on their lists.

One of those players was five-star wide receiver, Julian Fleming, the nation's 15th-ranked prospect on Rivals. Fleming’s list, which included nine other schools along with Florida, also featured Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Penn State.

While he has yet to make the trek from Catawissa (Pa.) to Gainesville for a visit, Fleming told GatorsTerritory that Florida made the cut due to the staff’s persistent approach.