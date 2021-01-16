Five-star ATH gets the nod from Florida: 'I believe it's the real DBU.'
The waiting game is over for Jacoby Mathews, a five-star prospect and the nation's second-ranked athlete in the class of 2022.
The native of Ponchatoula, Louisiana has been communicating with Dan Mullen's staff since the fall, but it was just this week when UF opted to take that next step in his recruitment.
